Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

