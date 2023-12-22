Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.