Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 125,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.