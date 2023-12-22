Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $25.80. Guardant Health shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 275,096 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Guardant Health Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

