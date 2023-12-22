Guardian Investment Management Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

