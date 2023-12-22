Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Head to Head Comparison

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified 11.26% 18.06% 10.77% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.31 $39.11 million N/A N/A Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 1.06 -$836.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Cathay Pacific Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harbor Diversified and Cathay Pacific Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 222 aircraft. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

