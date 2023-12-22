HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

