HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.