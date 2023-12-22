HC Wainwright Cuts Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $2.50

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.79. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

