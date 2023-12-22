H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $59.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

