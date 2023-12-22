Head to Head Comparison: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 150.65 -$13.07 million ($0.34) -2.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 10.01

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -109.40% -90.79% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

