Head-To-Head Comparison: Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) versus Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems 1.54% 7.36% 3.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Nortech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.11 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Nortech Systems $134.12 million 0.20 $2.01 million $0.73 13.36

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ostin Technology Group and Nortech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Ostin Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.