Head to Head Contrast: Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) & Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $124.51 million 1.37 $12.21 million $0.91 14.23 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Geospace Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies 9.80% 9.59% 8.48% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Geospace Technologies and Spectaire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spectaire has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Spectaire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves, and Internet of Things platform, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, South America, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

