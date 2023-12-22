Head to Head Review: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Grosvenor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.33 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.56 Grosvenor Capital Management $442.08 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Dividends

Profitability

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.9%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% Grosvenor Capital Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management and Grosvenor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70 Grosvenor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

