Head-To-Head Review: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) vs. American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 14.41% -116.28% 7.27% American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

This table compares Centrus Energy and American Battery Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.87 $52.20 million $3.14 17.29 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy



Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About American Battery Technology



American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

