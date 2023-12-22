Head-To-Head Survey: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OmniAb and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 6 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.84%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OmniAb has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb -45.99% -8.88% -7.29% AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $64.69 million 10.64 -$22.33 million ($0.30) -19.73 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,157.34 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.54

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIkido Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OmniAb beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

