Head to Head Survey: Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuinStreet
|-13.35%
|-29.48%
|-20.49%
|Holiday Island
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuinStreet and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuinStreet
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Holiday Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuinStreet
|$580.62 million
|1.21
|-$68.87 million
|($1.38)
|-9.36
|Holiday Island
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Holiday Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
QuinStreet beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
About Holiday Island
XA Interactive, Inc. develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.
