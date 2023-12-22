HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $210.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

