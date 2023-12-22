Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $747.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

