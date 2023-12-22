Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

HEP opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

