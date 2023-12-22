HSBC Lowers Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

