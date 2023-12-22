HSBC Lowers Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.
Read Our Latest Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Social Media
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.