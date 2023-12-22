Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

