HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Critical Comparison

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -6.07% -2.34% -1.98% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.65 -$70.56 million ($0.26) -13.94 Bumble $903.50 million 2.26 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -21.62

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HUYA has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HUYA and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $20.82, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than HUYA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats HUYA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

