IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

