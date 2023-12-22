IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $2,627,250.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $33.91 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.