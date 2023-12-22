IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Sells $2,627,250.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $33.91 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.81.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
