IFP Advisors Inc Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

