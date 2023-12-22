Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

ITW stock opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $216.43 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.