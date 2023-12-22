Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $183.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $27,186,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

