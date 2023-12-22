ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,251 shares of company stock worth $14,488,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

