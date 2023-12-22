Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 169,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,048.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 169,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,995.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,048.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,993. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.