Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Immunome Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.