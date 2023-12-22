Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $41.51

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.51, but opened at $36.80. Immunovant shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 1,144,228 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

