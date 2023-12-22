Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 387,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

