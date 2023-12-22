Insider Buying: ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) CEO Acquires $21,212.90 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) CEO David Ross Parkinson bought 9,223 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,212.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,675 shares in the company, valued at $151,052.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.97. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
