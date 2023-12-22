Insider Buying: ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) CEO Acquires $21,212.90 in Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) CEO David Ross Parkinson bought 9,223 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,212.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,675 shares in the company, valued at $151,052.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.97. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

