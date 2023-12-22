Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.9 %
VRCA stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,225,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
