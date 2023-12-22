Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $13,626.80 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,626.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS opened at $4.50 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

