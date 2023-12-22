Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $5,454,910.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

