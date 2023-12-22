Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CEO Sells $3,607,268.60 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.40. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

