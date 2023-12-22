Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $1,399,690.04 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AI opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

