Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $982,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %
CWAN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on CWAN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 166,745 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,771 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.