Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CFO Sells $1,120,880.98 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

