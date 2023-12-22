Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 67,352 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,184 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $932,692.32.

On Monday, December 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95.

On Monday, November 27th, Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44.

On Monday, October 30th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $313,515.78.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $853,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

