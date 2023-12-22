Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells 47,033 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.