Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.