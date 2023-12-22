International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

