Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Up 2.3 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 83.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

