Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Investview shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 360,465 shares trading hands.
Investview Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Investview
Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.
