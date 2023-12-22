iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.60

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as low as $29.64. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 8,789 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.53% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

