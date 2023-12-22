Ira Liran Sells 13,998 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.0 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.13. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $395,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 348.6% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

