iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $186,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,630,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,724,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

