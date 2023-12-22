iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.